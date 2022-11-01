Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Centrica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.
Centrica Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
