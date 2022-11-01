Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.50.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

