Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Kontoor Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

