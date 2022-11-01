Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

