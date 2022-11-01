El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $371.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
