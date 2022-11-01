Moderna (MRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,919,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 202.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.