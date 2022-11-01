vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT opened at $0.86 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.