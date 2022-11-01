Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Marriott International by 101.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,820 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

