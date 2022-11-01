PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRA Group Stock Up 1.8 %
PRAA stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PRA Group (PRAA)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.