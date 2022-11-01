PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRAA stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

