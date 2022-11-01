Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAX opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

