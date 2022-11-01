Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Shares of PAX opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.