Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $209.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Paylocity by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.