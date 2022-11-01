Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Profound Medical Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of PROF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $13.78.
Separately, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
