Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PROF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Profound Medical

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.