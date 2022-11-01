Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
A number of research firms recently commented on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
