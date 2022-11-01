Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 337.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

