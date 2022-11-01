Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.
Saga Communications Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SGA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.45. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
