Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH) Insider Steven Pynt Purchases 59,001 Shares of Stock

Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH – Get Rating) insider Steven Pynt purchased 59,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$14,750.25 ($10,314.86).
Global Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Global Health Company Profile
