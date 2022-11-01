Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH) Insider Steven Pynt Purchases 59,001 Shares of Stock

Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH – Get Rating) insider Steven Pynt purchased 59,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$14,750.25 ($10,314.86).

Global Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Global Health alerts:

Global Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Global Health Limited provides digital health solutions for the healthcare sector in Australia. It provides mental health software for psychologists and psychiatrists; and integrated software solutions for various areas of community health and human services, including drug and alcohol, disability, post-acute care, community care, mental health services, and community rehabilitation, as well as offers software solutions for home care and aged care, consumer engagement tools, general practice, and pharmacy.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.