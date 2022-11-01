Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.63.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IMO opened at C$74.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.98. The company has a market cap of C$47.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$40.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 10.764951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.