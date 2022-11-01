Conformis (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conformis Trading Up 12.5 %

CFMS stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Conformis has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Read More

