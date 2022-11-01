Curtiss-Wright (CW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.10-$8.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.10-$8.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CW opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

