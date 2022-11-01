Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.86. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $162,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

