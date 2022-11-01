FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 186,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

