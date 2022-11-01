HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $755.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HealthStream by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

