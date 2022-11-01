Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $91.20 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

