Kellogg (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY22 guidance at $4.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.12-$4.12 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:K opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $480,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $326,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.