FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreased by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

