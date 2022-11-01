FY2022 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Raised by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KBR stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $78,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

