Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Laredo Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.
Laredo Petroleum Company Profile
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.