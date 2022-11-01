Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

