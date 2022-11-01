FY2022 EPS Estimates for Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Raised by Analyst

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Indivior in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Indivior Stock Down 0.4 %

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

