FY2022 EPS Estimates for Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Raised by Analyst

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Indivior in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
