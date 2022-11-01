Intel Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Shares of INTC opened at $28.43 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 111,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

