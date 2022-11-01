Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,264.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,231.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

