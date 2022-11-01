FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

