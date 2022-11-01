FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Luther Burbank Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Luther Burbank’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $645.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

