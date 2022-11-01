Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Laureate Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

