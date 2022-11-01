Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after buying an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after buying an additional 764,687 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

