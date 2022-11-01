Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,750 shares of company stock worth $4,786,050. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

