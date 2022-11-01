Lennox International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.05 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.35. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

NYSE LII opened at $233.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

