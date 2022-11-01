Lennox International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.05 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.25. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $233.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

