Linde plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.85. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $12.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $297.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.