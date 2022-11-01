Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LKQ Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
