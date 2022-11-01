Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LKQ Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.