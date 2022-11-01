Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.
Rapid7 Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.
Institutional Trading of Rapid7
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
