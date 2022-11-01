Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

