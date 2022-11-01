StockNews.com Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.50%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 228,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 70.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 501,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 206,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

