MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HZO. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 276.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $4,685,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 279.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

