Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Viad Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:VVI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $768.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Viad in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

