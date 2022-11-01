Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Viad Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:VVI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $768.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
