Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Atrion Stock Down 0.1 %

ATRI opened at $600.31 on Friday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $542.10 and a 52-week high of $805.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $600.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.94.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Atrion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 45.29%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.