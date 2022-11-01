Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Alleghany Price Performance
Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $843.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
