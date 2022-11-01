Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $843.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

