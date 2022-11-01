Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nielsen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.