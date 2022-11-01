William Blair Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HON. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

HON stock opened at $204.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average of $185.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

