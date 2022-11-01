FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.5 %

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

