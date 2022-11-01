Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $662.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.19%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

