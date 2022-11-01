Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

HES opened at $141.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

