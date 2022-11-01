Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $305,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

